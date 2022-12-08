Blank Canvas With Shaynna Blaze

Not Available

Forget your run-down-wrecks for most of us, rennovations start with a blank canvas. But personalising a space – adding colour and style can be daunting. Dynamic Interior Designer Shaynna Blaze knows this only too well. Most of her customer base is filled with home owners unable to commit to a style or in stalemate, unable to agree on a look. Blank Canvas Guru Shaynna helps them find middle ground – she also guides and mentors them in their journey, offering practical advice and tips along the way. Shaynna understands the most successful homes – the dream homes, tick multiple boxes and it’s the owners who hold the key.