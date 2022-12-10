Not Available

Shiina Hideaki has been searching for new owners for the cats that his late wife had reared, together with his childhood friend Fujimura Misaki, who is a vet. Hiromi who wants to be given a cat that will be a substitute for the pet that her grandmother had loved, comes to visit. After inspecting Hiromi’s house, Hideaki hands her a blanket together with a cat. Hiromi is relieved that her grandmother is happy to be reunited with the cat. However, this time, she brings up her desire to meet Hiromi’s fiance. (source: jdramas.wordpress.com) ~~ Based on the collection of short stories "Blanket Cats" by Shigematsu Kiyoshi (published from March to September, 2003)