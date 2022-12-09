Blauvelt's Backcountry

Not Available

From the producers of Tracking Eero and Terje's Season pass, this visually stunning four-part miniseries follows professional snowboarder, Jake Blauvelt, to his home in the Pacific NOrthwest for early season backcountry riding. Then Jake sets his sights on a first class worldwide adventure with Alaskan heli-trips, B.C. sessions, Northern European runs, and shredding the Andes of Argentina and Chile with a prestigious crew of top snowboarders, including Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Muller.