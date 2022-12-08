Blauw Blauw

Not Available

On the desk in the Amsterdam neighbourhood De Pijp work the detectives Paul (Rick Engelkes), Karin (Devika Saleh) and Wim (Johnny kraaykamp). Paul and Karin were once married and now share even their son Casper, who with his father growing up. Wim is a through life hardened, experienced tech without personal life. He is a notorious whores runner and finds a shoulder to rest upon at the Filipino Hooker Polly (Cystine Carreon). Obviously an untenable situation for a police officer.