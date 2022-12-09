Not Available

Blaze and the Monster Machines is a CG interactive series for preschoolers featuring Blaze, the world's most amazing monster truck, and his driver and best friend, 8-year-old AJ. The series follows their adventures in Axle City--a town populated with big-wheeled vehicles known as monster machines. Blaze is Axle City's greatest hero and the champion of the racetrack! Whenever there's trouble, he's the truck everyone turns to for help because he can do things no other truck can! Blaze has Blazing Speed--a special turbo boost that lets him accelerate in times of need to go faster than any other monster machine. But Blaze has more than just speed. He also has the power to transform into any other vehicle or machine! Using his knowledge of engineering, Blaze can add new parts to himself and change into anything. From a hydrofoil to a hang glider to even a hair dryer, if you can engineer it, Blaze can become it! AJ and the home audience help Blaze on his adventures by exploring the physics of how things move, tackling problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics, and discovering the component parts necessary to make everyday technologies work.