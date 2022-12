Not Available

In Ancient Camelhot, King Allfire and the Knights of the Square Table battle evil nights and protect there caslte. It's mainly based around Flicker, a bright young dragon who hopes to become a night one day. He serves as a squire to Sir Longelot. His name speaks for himself. And is in love with the beautiful yooung prinsess Flame (who loves him in return.) And it's just a bunch of fun filled adventures of the dragons from "Camelhot"!