One bright fall day, young Takizawa Noboru transfered to Honjakuniku High, arriving an hour after the start of classes as the principal instructed him. Everything seemd to be going fine, until the mildly overzealous hall monitor Jounouchi Kouichi decides to charge him with tardiness, and administer punishment... see in THIS high school, any argument can be won through sports or combat, leaving Takizawa in a bit of a pinch until the lovely Yukari steps in and saves him from making himself even later than he is. But that's just the start of Takizawa's troubles... the school tough, Ibuki Saburou, has set his sights on both mashing the new meat to a pulp, and winning the hand of Yukari away from any potential suitors... in the boxing ring! Will Takizawa be able to defeat Ibuki, win the love of Yukari, and still make it to Calculus on time? Of course, it's all in a day's work for a Blazing Transfer Student!