Blekingegade

Blekingegadebanden consisted of a group of young men who through the eighties committed serious crimes with a political leftist purposes. Rogers would, inter alia, provide financial support to PLFP, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which at that time was known for being behind a series of spectacular aircraft hijackings. Rogers got his first name in the press and public need, when police discovered the apartment on the history / 2, which the gang used as a hangout. The group committed several robberies at banks, cash couriers and post offices and Daells Department store and stole weapons and ammunition abroad, as it kept the apartment in Blekinge. But the group really came under fire when it shot and killed the 22-year-old policeman Viral Jesper Hansen during a robbery at Kobmagergade Post Office in November 1988.