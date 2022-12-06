Bless This House (UK)

Not Available

Bless This House centres around life in Birch Avenue, Putney, where travelling stationery salesman Sid Abbott and his wife Jean live with their teenage children, Mike, who is fresh from art college and more preoccupied with protests than finding a job, and Sally, a trendy schoolgirl. The children are 18 and 16 years old at the start of the series. Sid and Jean constantly battle to comprehend the permissive ways of the new generation and are usually out of touch. Their neighbours and best friends are Trevor and his wife Betty.