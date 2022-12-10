Not Available

Set in the 1940s and then the modern world, this drama pits the traditional way against the modern. The story evolves around a popular traditional pastry shop called Xiji. Lian Wending, who is the only heir and has a gift in making pastries, is in love with a travelling songstress, Lin Xiaomei. But his father objects to the relationship and arranges for Wending to marry a rich merchant's daughter, Sun Xiulan. Bound by tradition, he accedes to his father's wish. On Mid-Autumn night, he falls into a well and loses his consciousness. When he wakes up, he is shocked to find himself in modern Singapore. He gets to know two brothers, who are his descendants. Xiji in the modern world is, unfortunately, facing a business crisis and Wending tries his best to save it. In the process, he meets his westernised rival, She Meiren, who looks exactly like Xiaomei but with a different personality. In the battle between modern and traditional ways, both of them fall in love with each other.