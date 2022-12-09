Not Available

Does love have a better chance if you are given plenty of time to really get to know each other? The new daily dating program 'Blijven Slapen' puts it to the test and allows Flemish singles to live with their potential partner for at least 24 hours: from breakfast to bed. They allow everyone to see what is perhaps the most important moment of their lives: finding true love. Love splashes off the screen during Valentine's weekend, because the starting episode of 'Stay Sleeping' is on Valentine's Day.