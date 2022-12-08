Not Available

Blik op de weg is a Dutch TV program about traffic that's confronting the viewer with the drivingbeheaviour of the Dutch driver. The program is a joint venture between the AVRO and Leo de Haas Productions. Everything of the remarkable drivingskills of the roadusers is captured by camera in the special vehicles. The footage of the cameracar is the mean objective of the program. Besides the conversation between the officer and the prehibitor there is also interesting information about traffic and traffic rules.