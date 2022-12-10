Not Available

What if you say 'Yes, I do' to someone you have never seen? Can love grow between two people when you bring them together based on science, expertise, knowledge and rational parameters? The Blind Getrouwd (Married at First Sight) social experiment will start using these questions. Ten singles leave the choice of their partner to the relationship experts and look forward to their wedding day, the most exciting day of their lives. After that, the life of the five duos really starts together. A wedding party, together on a honeymoon, to immediately go live together. This social experiment follows the couples in the first weeks after their yes. Do they seize the opportunity to grow love and do they live happily ever after?