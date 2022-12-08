Not Available

Best known for her outrageous designs on TLC's "MY BIG FAT AMERICAN GYPSY WEDDING", Boston-based fashion designer Sondra Celli is stepping into the spotlight with the new series "BLING IT ON", premiering September 20 at 10/9c. Living in a world of sparkling crystals, and always believing that more is a must, Sondra invites viewers into her business - which is all about fashion, design, and bling! From gypsies, to babies, to brides, Sondra and team bring designer dreams to life. Self-proclaimed pleaser and perfectionist Sondra Celli makes sure every outfit that passes through her doors is absolutely impeccable, down to the very last detail. Sondra, along with the help of her "blingettes" and seamstresses, manage to work in tandem and get every job done, regardless of the difficult designs and tight time constraints. In the special three-part limited series, Sondra takes viewers into her workroom to share her visions, challenges, and successes for every outfit. From drag queen costumes, to blinged out baby strollers, to neon wedding dresses, she welcomes every request with an open mind - but with demanding deadlines, she and her team are always working against the clock to fulfill the elaborate orders. (Source: TLC)