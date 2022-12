Not Available

A steamy anthology series, focusing on the sexual desire of women... Written by women, produced by women, created by women, and directed by women. Bliss originally aired in Canada on The Movie Network, Movie Central, and for the Quebec cable stations Super Ecran and Series. It then aired on Canada's Showcase TV network in June 2003. It also aired on the U.S. channel "Oxygen". This program has been translated into Spanish under the title "Cuentos Prohibidos".