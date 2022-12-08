Blizzard 2011

Not Available

Yagira Yuya (20) and Kaho (19) are co-starring in a new mobile drama series titled “Blizzard.” This is BeeTV’s 38th series since launching in May 2009, but it is the service’s first suspense story. As the title might suggest, the story is set on a snowy mountain. It focuses on a group of 9 university students who belong to the same mountain climbing club. When a heavy blizzard cuts them off from the rest of the world, one by one they begin falling victim to a string of mysterious murders.