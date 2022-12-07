Not Available

DIY Network's Blog Cabin, the first-ever interactive home-building television series, announces the town of Winter Haven, Fla. as the location for the series' eighth season. Beginning in January 2014, DIY Network and DIYNetwork.com invite viewers nationwide to help renovate a 1920s lakeside home by casting their online votes to select the home's new design features. The results of the home's transformation will be featured in the new season of Blog Cabin premiering in July 2014, offering a chance for one lucky viewer to win the ultimate vacation getaway.