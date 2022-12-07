Not Available

Blokhedz is an independent comic book/graphic novel series created by the Madtwiinz, Mark and Mike Davis. Since the release of Issue #1 in 2004, the 4-book comic series has developed a small but dedicated underground fanbase. It is characterized by a gritty style, and its "unflinching" look at the harsh realities of inner city life. In February 2009, the creators announced a partnership with Gatorade to create an animated web-series for Blokhedz[2]. You can watch the trailer and webisodes on Gatorade's Mission G website. Talib Kweli plays the main character, Young Blak. Lauren London plays Essence, Blak's love interest. Bobbito García plays Eatho, the smart Puerto Rican b baller. Gary Sturgis plays Biskit, the leader of the biker gang, Wild Dawgs. Dorian Harewood plays King Tubby, the Rastafarian store owner technician.