The Civil War, one of the most defining moments in American history, tore the nation apart, pitting North against South — brother against brother. Over the course of four years, more than 750,000 military and civilian lives were sacrificed to make the United States a more perfect union, where the human rights of every person are guaranteed. BLOOD AND GLORY: THE CIVIL WAR IN COLOR brings this important historical event to life in a four-part documentary series as never seen before. With unprecedented access to government and private archives and using state-of-the-art technology, over 500 rare and compelling black and white photographs have been painstakingly colorized to illustrate the story of the Civil War in breathtaking detail. Descendants of Frederick Douglass, General Ulysses S. Grant and Confederate President Jefferson Davis along with Retired U.S. Army Generals David Petraeus and Colin Powell; former senator, Carol Moseley-Braun; scholars, Allen Guelzo, James Oakes and George Rable; and Civil War historians Richard Dreyfuss and Ben Stein, among others, describe pivotal events that led America into bloody conflict, the impact of state-of-the-art weaponry and technology, the tragic and unimaginable cost of combat, and the struggle to rebuild a life and a country after the war between the states had ended. For 150 years, we have known them only as shadows — staring at us from a ghostly world of Black and White. But now, the American Civil War can at last be seen as those who lived — and died — had experienced it: in vivid color. Their images — and their lives — tell the gripping story of a time drenched in both blood and glory — a time that would define America forever.