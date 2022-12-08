Blood and Oil (2013)

Not Available

Discovery channel introduces the Cutter's - a blue collar, Midwestern family determined to keep their oil company alive amidst Ohio's aggressive oil boom in the new series BLOOD AND OIL premiering Tuesday, June 18 at 10 PM ET/PT. Running on blood, sweat, tears and pure instinct, in this real life David vs. Goliath struggle to keep their business and family together, the Cutter's will do whatever it takes to keep the Cutter Oil Company afloat as they take on big oil in this race for black gold. Founded by Charles "Chuck" and Beth Cutter, Cutter Oil Company consists of their sons CJ, Josh and Shawn, daughter Kristin and her husband, Ray Anthony. Once a thriving family operated oil business, Cutter Oil was suddenly overcome by the recent and untimely death of the company's patriarch, Chuck. As the family struggled with his loss, an oil boom erupted in Ohio, forcing the family to push back in an effort to carry on their father's legacy and make Cutter Oil successful.