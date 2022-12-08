Blood & Iron: The Story of the German War Machine

Not Available

This comprehensive three-part documentary series explores the history of Germany's war machine during the 20th century. "Episode One: The Great War" concentrates on World War I and the many technological advances the country made in weaponry during that period despite the defeat Germany suffered. In "Episode Two: Fatal Alliances," the focus is on the years leading up to World War II, starting with Germany's frustration with the Treaty of Versailles; the Nazi government's rise to power; and the start of the war. And "Episode Three: From Nuremberg to NATO" covers the final days of WWII, when the Allied bombings decimated Germany's industrial and military base. The documentary then explores the end results of the war, which included the country's forced separation into East and West Germany, and the Nuremberg war crime trials that exposed the horrors of the Holocaust to the entire world.