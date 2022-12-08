Not Available

When a killer strikes, the trail to conviction can be long and arduous. Investigators sift through a tangle of evidence from crime scenes slick with blood; suspects and witnesses seem be hiding something; and even the most suspicious characters claim to have an alibi. BLOOD, LIES AND ALIBIS tracks criminal investigators as they unravel the stories behind cold blooded killings. With the help of forensic evidence, old fashioned legwork, and years of dogged determination, detectives and district attorneys deliver justice to families and communities mourning their dead.