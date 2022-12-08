Not Available

In Investigation Discovery's new series BLOOD RELATIVES, all bonds are off when those closest to you commit the coldest of crimes. These teenagers, parents, spouses and siblings make sure to keep their loved ones in the family, by way of murder. From children who kill their mothers and fathers to parents who kill their sons and daughters, the love lost in each episode is palpable. Family members reveal their secrets behind the storybook façade, and create a compelling mystery that raises the question: is blood really thicker than water?