Not Available

Blood Royale is a hentai series created in 2002 which consists of two episodes based on the PC Game of a similar title. Blood Royale is about a perverted pirate explores the seas to look for torture victims who will also undergo sexual humiliation. Alternative title for Blood Royale includes "Blood Royal Princess". The word "Princess" is used as the series' episode marker—"Princess 1" and "Princess 2". A perverted pirate sails the seven seas, armed with a torture chamber and his depraved imagination. Nothing is off limits in this bizarre excursion into a world of erotic peril.