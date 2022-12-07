Blood, Sweat and Takeaways

Not Available

When it comes to food, we are spoilt for choice. From top class restaurants to low cost supermarkets, we take it for granted that we can buy whatever food we want, whenever we want it. But would we feel the same if we knew the human cost of food production? Six typical young British food consumers go to live and work alongside the millions of people in south east Asia's food production industries. They must catch, harvest and process food products that we eat every day, seeing behind the scenes of the tuna, prawns, rice and chicken industries for the very first time. They eat, sleep and live with food workers in the poorest regions of Indonesia and Thailand, surviving on the same wages. The average wage for food workers here is around 3 pounds a day.