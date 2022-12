Not Available

A majestic mountain range, a quiet lake, and an expansive desert are perfect spots for a peaceful escape, but death is no stranger in these parts. Investigation Discovery's newest series BLOODLANDS reveals the dark tales tied to the most unknowing locations. Each episode tells the chilling story of one murder-mystery linked to a deadly place where evil lurks in the shadows. BLOODLANDS premieres Monday, August 4 at 9/8c only on Investigation Discovery.