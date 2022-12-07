Not Available

Featuring characters as fragrant as their flowers, Bloom presents some committed and eccentric gardeners. Tackling a different family of flowers in each episode, presenters Anne Swithinbank and Bill Chudziak visit gardens, allotments, wild meadows and nurseries in search of top tips from the experts. Daisies, lilies, buttercups, peas, mint and poppies are all given the treatment in series one, with orchids, pinks, irises, roses, the rhododendron family and foxgloves hot on their heels in the follow-up second series.