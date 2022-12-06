Not Available

Stan is an actor and, therefore, more out of work than in. His girlfriend is determined that he should get a job and, to her surprise, he gets up early and starts looking for employment. More by luck than good planning he meets Dingley and before the end of the day he is a partner in a Florist/Garden shop and a future that is blooming. Bloomers is an enjoyable comedy that will always be associated with the untimely death of its charismatic star who died before the final episode was recorded. The writer's debut comedy series was eclipsed by events, though it was a nice tribute and one that has been sadly forgotten.