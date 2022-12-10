Blowing in the Wind

Not Available

An avid mountain climber, Li Feng has spent much of her time enjoying the rugged beauty of the mountains she loves. Now a freshman, she has yet to meet anyone who loves the mountains as much as she does, until she meets Xia Di. With a shared love of mountaineering, the pair soon becomes fast friends. As their friendship develops, they begin to realize they share more than just love for the mountains. With similar hopes and dreams for the future, the two begin to realize they have found something very special, something no many people find. But their relationship is put to the test when they discover they’re tied together by a tragic mountaineering accident that occurred five years ago. Forced down this twisted path, Li Feng and Xia Di set out on a journey of growth and self-discovery that will ultimately teach them about love, redemption, and letting go.