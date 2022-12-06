Blowing Up: Fatty Koo

Not Available

This Spring, BET 's cameras chronicle the journey of five diverse and multi-talented individuals from Columbus, Ohio who form the musical collective 'Fatty Koo' as they struggle to break into the record biz on its newest series, BLOWIN' UP!: FATTY KOO. Fatty Koo is five real people with the real pressures of school, family, love, religion, money and sex -- who fight and argue about everything except their music. Fatty Koo is a group not created in the halls of a record label but organically and authentically. No Svengali calling the shots. No mega-studio. No penthouse. No bling-bling. They are a talented, multicultural ensemble of young artists who experience the highs and lows of making an album and establishing relationships. The members of Fatty Koo hooked up aboard the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, and working together as one created a unique fusion of R&B, hip-hop, Latin, jazz and pop that led them to score a record deal with Sony Urban/DAS/Columbia Records. "These a