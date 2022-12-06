Bludgeoning Angel Dokuro-chan

Not Available

Bokustsu tenshi Dokuro-chan, aka Club-to-Death Angel Dokuro-chan, is about a boy named Sakura Kusakabe who lives with an angel named Dokuro(or Dokuro-chan as they call her). Dokuro's like any normal angel, she uses magical powers to turn people into animals, she likes to torture people, oh, and she carries around a spiked metal bat that she beats people to death with, of course using her magical "Pipiru piru piru pipiru pi" spell to revive them again. Sakura has to worry enough with Dokuro-chan killing him all the time, but there's also other angels planning to kill him without reviving him again. Can he avoid his ill-fated demise?