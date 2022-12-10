Not Available

Blue Blink is a fantasy adventure anime series created by Osamu Tezuka. The anime is based from classic film Konjok-gorbunok by Ivan Ivanov-Vano. The film in turn is based from Pyotr Pavlovich Yershov's The Little Humpbacked Horse. This was Tezuka's last anime series. Osamu Tezuka died while this series was in production. The studio completed the production according to his plans. The show is currently streaming at Anime Sols, but will soon be removed, because it did not meet its goal of crowd-funding the for DVD. It is alternately available for legal streaming at Viki.com.