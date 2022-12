Not Available

Kakeru comes to see his father, a fairy tale writer, during a summer vacation. While there, he helps Blink, a wounded thunder beast, and makes friends with it. While Kakeru is away, his father is abducted by a mysterious motorcycle gang so Kakeru and Blink travel beyond time and space in pursuit of him. This is a fantasy adventure showing the essential kindness and beauty of humans through the heart to heart communication between Kakeru and Blink