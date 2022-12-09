Not Available

Some people are born into a rich family and inherit millions of dollars. Other people aren't wealthy by birth and need to work hard in order to earn their own millions. That latter group can be divided up further by job, into groups of white-collar millionaires and blue-collar millionaires. It's those blue-collar workers who have worked their way up the money ladder who are the focus of his half-hour series. The docuseries profiles men and women who have made their fortunes through a can-do mindset and hard work, often having to roll up their sleeves -- metaphorically, at least, if not literally. The show also highlights how they spend their hard-earned money when having fun when they're off the clock.