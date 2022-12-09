BLUE DRAGON

Not Available

A terrible and mysterious enemy attacks the small village of Shu and his friend Kluke. The great warrior Zola, followed by Jiro, will help them discover the ability to evoke shadows (in the form of monsters of all kinds) to fight against the evil invaders. The four, who call themselves Shadow Evocators, take a trip to find all the other boys who have a shadow to defeat the wicked Nene, who heads the Great Reagan, an army that attacked Talta. The evocative boys are actually descendants of the legendary Soldiers of Light, those who for centuries had saved the world from evil. The group will also join the lovely Marumaro, and the sweet Bouquet.