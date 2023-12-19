This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge. TV-MA.
|Maya Erskine
|Mizu (voice)
|Brenda Song
|Akemi (voice)
|Ming-Na Wen
|Madame Kaji (voice)
|George Takei
|Seki (voice)
|Masi Oka
|Ringo (voice)
|Randall Park
|Heiji Shindo (voice)
