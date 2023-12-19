Not Available

Blue Eye Samurai

  • Action & Adventure
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Blue Spirit

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge. TV-MA.

Cast

Maya ErskineMizu (voice)
Brenda SongAkemi (voice)
Ming-Na WenMadame Kaji (voice)
George TakeiSeki (voice)
Masi OkaRingo (voice)
Randall ParkHeiji Shindo (voice)

Images

