Set in the early 1980s in Osaka: Moyuru wants to become a manga writer. He lives the life of a first-year student at a large arts university in Osaka. He has unfounded confidence in his abilities, but also a passionate interest in the anime industry. He debates which pat he should take into the industry. He reaches a decision just before the summer break to take his manga manuscript to Tokyo publishers. This is the start of excruciating anguish for Moyuru.