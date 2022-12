Not Available

Momiji Fujimiya, is just an ordinary fifteen year old girl living in Izumo, so she thought. Her twin sister Kaede, supposed died putting the aragami to sleep. The aragami awoke and all of them are after the Kushinada princess to kill her so they would not have to be put to sleep for thousands of years by her sacrifing herslef. With the help of her guardian and protector, Mamoru Kusanagi, and the TAC, Momiji can fight off the aragami and save Japan.