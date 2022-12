Not Available

Aono Roku Go [Japanese Title] BLUE SUBMARINE NO. 6 takes places in a future time, with the sea levels dramatically risen and humanity on the losing side of a mysterious war. The story revolves around the Blue Submarine No. 6, a futuristic submarine with a talented military crew. The key characters are Hayami Tetsu, a great mini-sub pilot but depressed and aimless, and Kino Mayumi, a cute girl pilot with a strong conviction to fight in this war.