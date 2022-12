Not Available

"Blue Tilt", will see Hawke and D'Onofrio playing veteran homicide detectives, one of whom is maried and one of whom is divorced. The plot will highlight the men's attempts to balance their high-stress jobs with family obligations. "Blue Tilt" is a police term that refers to homicide detectives who must be put under psychiatric observation when the grisly and demanding nature of their work begins affecting their mental health.