Bluebird's House

Not Available

Needless to say, life as a fresh college graduate is difficult, especially for millenials. Caught in the crosshairs of their parents' conservative perspectives on work and duty, a group of young professionals — Kim Ji Wan (Lee Joon Hyuk), Han Eun Soo (Chae Soo Bin), Jang Hyun Do (Lee Sang Yeob), and Kang Young Joo (Kyung Soo Jin) — live together and support one another as they vie for meaningful and well-paid positions, but find it hard to balance their individual hopes, dreams and desires.