Bluey centres around Detective Sergeant 'Bluey' Hills, a name derived from the long-running ABC radio serial 'Blue Hills'. Bluey is a maverick cop who breaks every stereotype image. He drinks, smokes and eats to excess, and therefore is rather large, but it is his unusual investigative methods that set him apart. He has bent or broken every rule in the book at some stage, to the point where no-one else wants to work with him. But he gets results, and is therefore too valuable to lose, so the powers-that-be banish him to the basement of Russell Street Police Headquarters where he is set up in his own department, a stratagem that keeps him out of the way of other cops.