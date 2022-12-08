Not Available

This ten-part series revolves around a group of close friends who end up in the exciting world of poker. The appealing cast of 'bluff' consists of familiar faces including Achmed Akkabi, Geza Weisz, Javier Guzman, Jan Kooijman. Yolanthe Sneijder-Cabau is one of the female cast members. The life of the good friends Philip, Tje, Hein and Mark changes completely when Philip exceptional poker talent and appears to be a large sum of money wins. From that moment, money plays no role and they end up in a roller coaster where nothing is too crazy and their wildest dreams come true. The friends have the time of their lives, but how long can they continue to deal with this new lifestyle that revolves around fame, money, power and women? Is the close friendship withstand the stresses of their new life?