Not Available

Bo on the GO!

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

"Bo on the GO!" has been created by a dedicated group of artists, broadcasters and educators to instill in children a love for movement in all forms and promote a more active lifestyle while linking their activity to a plot-driven story. Bo, a positive, super-energetic and inquisitive young heroine, along with her young dragon friend Dezadore ("Dezzy"), encourage children at home to go on amazing adventures by actively joining her in a variety of movements that assist her on her quest. Like all heroes, Bo faces challenges and obstacles and receives small rewards and victories along the way. Bo's "Bo-Buddies" (the young viewers) must move along with her. By promoting an active lifestyle and an active mind, "Bo on the GO!" is children's programming at its best.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images