"Bo on the GO!" has been created by a dedicated group of artists, broadcasters and educators to instill in children a love for movement in all forms and promote a more active lifestyle while linking their activity to a plot-driven story. Bo, a positive, super-energetic and inquisitive young heroine, along with her young dragon friend Dezadore ("Dezzy"), encourage children at home to go on amazing adventures by actively joining her in a variety of movements that assist her on her quest. Like all heroes, Bo faces challenges and obstacles and receives small rewards and victories along the way. Bo's "Bo-Buddies" (the young viewers) must move along with her. By promoting an active lifestyle and an active mind, "Bo on the GO!" is children's programming at its best.