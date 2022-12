Not Available

Bob Newhart plays Bob McKay, a greeting card artist, whose 1950’s comic book, Mad Dog, was forced into oblivion when a Senate sub-committee deemed that his comic was corrupting to his young audience. However, years later, The American-Canadian Trans-Continental Communications Company, a.k.a. AmCanTranConComCo buys the rights to the series and wants a comeback. Conflicts arise however when head Howard Stone wants to retool it and make Mad Dog a vigilante.