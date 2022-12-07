Bobby Moore - World Cup Hero

Not Available

Bobby Moore, one of the greatest footballers of all time, played the game with supreme composure and style, and when he lifted the World Cup in 1966 he was immortalised in the most famous sporting image in British history. Off the pitch he displayed the same super-cool exterior even when faced with great personal tribulations: he battled cancer as a young man, was accused of theft during the 1970 World Cup and never enjoyed great success in retirement. He died of cancer in 1993. With contributions from family, friends and team-mates, this profile explores what it was in Bobby Moore that meant he could face triumph and disaster in the same measured manner.