Bobby's World premiered on FOX on September 8, 1990. From the wacky mind of comedian Howie Mandel comes the coolest cartoon yet, Bobby's World. Bobby lives in a typical suburban neighborhood, but step inside his imagination and discover a world of daring adventure, incredible wonder and lots of laughs-all in pint-sized perspective. We see BOBBY'S WORLD through the eyes of 4-year-old BOBBY, the alter ego of comedian Howie Mandel. Bobby's two biggest character traits are his penchant for taking things literally and letting his imagination get the best of him. Bobby, a short, toddling instigator of mischief, goads his siblings into courses of action that produce hilarious and timeless results. WEBBLY, the stuffed spider. Essentially, a face with eight legs, Webbly's expressions are worth a thousand words. In addition to being Bobby's security blanket, Webbly is a multi-functional stuffed arachnid, serving as everything from an escape ladder out of Bobby's playpen