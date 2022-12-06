Not Available

Based on the manga by Yoshio Sawai, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is one of the weirdest, yet funny animes using puns, cross-dressing, and lots of visual gags. Taking place in the year 300X, an evil organization knows as the Bald Empire (Margarita Empire) is planning to take over the world by stealing everyones hair. The Bald Empire, led by Emperor Baldy Bald, will have to go through Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, who is determined to put a stop to them once and for all, if they plan to succeed. But it won't be easy, because Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo was trained to "hear the voices of the hair," enabling him to command his own body hair to perform various martial arts stunts to defend himself. Along the way, he will eventually need the help of all the different, yet weird friends he encounters in order to defeat the evil Bald Empire.