Imagine a future where Aliens have invaded earth in order to harvest the earth's cocoa beans supply. Imagine that the only hope for humanity lies within a little boy named BoBoiBoy who wields an alien technology that transforms him into an amazing super hero. Join BoBoiBoy and his friends as they go on an adventure and battle against ridiculous aliens who have abnormally square shaped heads and a crazy addiction to cocoa beans. Though they are superheroes, they are still kids who always find a way to have fun and play games whilst upholding justice and doing good.