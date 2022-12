Not Available

Power Spheras are high-tech robots carrying powers unimaginable. Coveted by many, these robots fled and hid themselves in various parts of the galaxy. One by one, Power Spheras have been hunted down and captured by those with ill intent. And now, their powers are used to wreak havoc and destruction throughout the universe. This is the tale of Earth's superhero, BoBoiBoy and his quest to save the Power Spheras and defend our galaxy.